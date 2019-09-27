Meek Mill & Future Drop 10 Racks At A Miami Nightclub

There are many many perks that come with being a successful artist in the music game and one of them is being able to drop racks at the club as if they’re civilians shopping at a 99 Cent store on payday (livin’ la vida loca!).

According to Page Six Future and Meek Mill did just that (not the 99 Cent store part) when they took a break from their Legendary Nights tour to turn up at one Miami’s hottest spots, Mr. Jones, and dropped a down payment on a house like it was pocket change. A source who was partying alongside the rappers in the VIP area told Page Six that Future and Meek spent “at least $10K” on table service as they enjoyed the fruits of their labor as most people only dream of.

“They all did shots of Ron Barceló and were just vibing in the VIP area,” the insider shared, adding that the “100 Shooters” rappers were surrounded by local Miami models. “[There was] no dancing, mostly chatting and laughing with the girls.”

Future, 35, and Meek Mill, 32, were in town for their joint Legendary Nights tour.

The pair performed at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Fla., and arrived at Mr. Jones in Miami Beach at 3:30 Wednesday morning.

“In celebration of his concert earlier in the evening, Future jumped on stage around 4:30am to perform ‘Mask Off,’ ‘Move That,’ and ‘Stick Talk,’” a source said. “Future left shortly after his performance. Meek left with guy friends and a few of the girls in tow.”

Just living their best life. Given the trials and tribulations that Meek’s gone through for the past few years we’re glad to see him living it up the way he is.

