2 Chainz Gains Stake In A3C, Joins Ownership Group

In an extremely savvy business move, 2 Chainz has gained a stake in the A3C music conference and festival, bringing his creative savvy to the popular annual Atlanta event. The artist born Tauheed Epps also joins the ownership group of the A3C and will help curate lineups, panels, and more.
The move was announced earlier today (Friday, September 27) and is now firmly a member of the Paul Judge Media Group and The Gathering Spot team that acquired A3C earlier this year. In a statement, 2 Chainz appears to be locked and loaded for this next business venture.
“A3C has always been one of the most important places for artists to show off their creative ideas and to learn business moves,” 2 Chainz said in the press statment. “I’ve moved from artist to being inside the owner’s box. I’m excited to be co-owner and to help shape A3C over the next decade.”
The A3C kicks off on Tuesday, October 8 and ends on Sunday, October 13. Learn more about A3C here.
We’re excited to announce that Atlanta's very own @2chainz has acquired a stake in A3C and has joined the new ownership group. He will be a creative curator and advisor involved in developing the experience in 2019 and for years to come. We’re celebrating 15 years in less than 2 weeks… It’s A VIBE! Use the code: “ISSAVIBE” for 50% off GA or Conference passes for ONE DAY ONLY #A3C19 #A3C #Atlanta #A3CFestival #A3Cconference #2chainz #ATL
"It’s been more than time for something in Atlanta for Atlanta by atlanta’ns so I put my money where my mouth is and joined the ownership group of @a3cfestival I’m more than excited to help grow and curate the festival into its own one of a kind hub for music, tech, film/Tv. Now get your passes for this year it’s almost that time" – @2chainz
