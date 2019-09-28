Aladdin Da Prince Talks With Cannavote

They saying goes Knowledge is Power!!! Aladdin sits down with Monroe Green who is the Co-founder of Cannavote. CannaVote is a political concept derived from the need to have more people involved in the voting process. Since it has been well documented the largest voting group is between the ages of 18 to 35, we thought it necessary to offer a reason for voting that resonates with that age group and but would still connect with all other ages as well. Despite a host of issues to engage this powerful group of voters, there is no other issue that will bring them to voting polls other than the total legalization of cannabis. Check out the interview !!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: