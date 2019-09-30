Antonio Brown Sets Record By Filing 9 Grievances Against The NFL At Once

Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that Antonio Brown could become the first player in the history of the NFL to file nine grievances all at the damn same time.

Antonio Brown is poised to file an NFL-record nine grievances and appeals to try to recoup upwards of $61 million, per sources.https://t.co/IampYpYd72 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2019

AB has the ambition of recouping more than $61 million in lost money that the league allegedly took from him on his erratic path over the last 3 months to become an unrestricted free agent. As it stands, Brown is planning to file eight grievances with the league, but sources report it is expected the league will fine him again for conduct on social media, AB is expected to meet this fine with the ninth grievance.

These are the issues AB is currently filing a grievance for:

Fine appeals with the Oakland Raiders: $215,000

Salary guarantees with Oakland: $29 million

Signing bonus with Raiders: $1 million

Oakland’s unpaid Week 1 salary: $860,000

New England Patriots’ salary guarantee: $1 million

Patriots signing bonus: $9 million

Patriots’ unpaid Week 3 salary: $64,000

Patriots’ option year in 2020: $20 million

AB has recently been going at it with former rival Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle.

Brown announced recently that he would be enrolling in school at Central Michigan. He took to Twitter to try to find some help with an English paper that is coming due.

My English paper do by tonight 12am need a prof reader make sure As and Bs #Eng303 — AB (@AB84) September 29, 2019

