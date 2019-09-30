This past summer Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets in a move that could potentially shift the powers the be in the NBA. During Media Day, Irving fielded questions about KD’s Achilles injury, which occurred during the NBA Finals, he also talked about how KD would fit in with the Nets as his new team.

“We all know K was not ready to play in that environment, we all know that, whether people want to admit it or not. He was out 31 days and we put him on a national stage on finals, to end up selling a product that came before the person, Kevin. And now, I’m here to protect that.”

Kyrie continued by saying, he will no longer allow anyone to infiltrate the circle of Kevin doing what is absolutely best for him. “We have expectations for our team, we obviously know he’s an integral part, but we’ll wait for that. I’m very patient—I’ll be over-patient with Kevin because I don’t want anything like that to happen to anyone again, especially on that type of stage where it happened and then him having to answer questions about whether or not he’s coming back or not.”

Kyrie’s full explanation what happened between his pledge to re-sign in Boston and leaving for Brooklyn (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/cYEDeh8ctv — James Wobden (@WorldWideWob) September 27, 2019

Kyrie also took time to discuss why he decided to leave Boston for Brooklyn. He mentions that the death of his grandfather heavily effected him, and things were just off with him for the rest of the season.

He did take responsibility for not talking through it, but essentially said it’s a learning experience, and he is ready to lead in Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving Vows To Protect Kevin Durant… Better Than The Golden State Warriors Did in the 2019 NBA Finals was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: