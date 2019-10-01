Leah’s Lemonade: Matthew Knowles Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

I can admit when I’m wrong. I truly thought that Erica Mena and Safaree were a publicity stunt…from the constant breaking up and cheating thing and then getting back together. When she looks pretty pregnant…the timeline doesn’t add up but whatever. Congrats.
Jay-Z has received backlash from the moment the ink dried on the NFL partnership. Well he has a new critic…Uncle Luke! People are criticizing him because J-Lo and Shakira are this years SuperBowl headlines and some people felt like there are Miami artist who could have headlined.
Congratulations to Tyler Perry on getting his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Kerry Washington, Idris Elba and Crystal Fox were there to honor him.
Ok, let me explain this photo. So I got a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Thank you chamber!! I’m so grateful, but onto this photo. @only1crystalfox spoke and moved me. @kerrywashington spoke, and we both were in tears. Then @idriselba came up to speak, and they all were so powerful. I was so moved. To look out and see all the cast from all the shows that I have created made my heart so full. To be able to give opportunities to so many was just so humbling to me. Anyway, the photogs were asking for photos so at that moment the BEAUTIFUL KERRY WASHINGTON was leaving, and they all started snapping pictures of her!! Look at my face. We had such a good laugh about this. Thank you everyone for your support and love all these years. My Mamma would be so proud.
Some sad news in the music community. Matthew Knowles, father to Beyonce and Solange Knowles will share his breast cancer diagnosis with the world on Good Morning America. Let’s pray for one of the most influential dads in the music business.
I told you yesterday that Stacey Dash was arrested yesterday after a domestic dispute with her husband well chile sh claims she’s the victim after the he hit her and his daughters set her up to get arrested. While they took her because her husband had scratches. Well she’s locked up! Today chile she filed paperwork saying she’s too poor to hire a private lawyer. Now you were yelling Trump from the rooftops, your friend can’t help you. Call him