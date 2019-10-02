Leah’s Lemonade: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Call It Quits and Start A Custody Arrangement

Yesterday that news broke that Matthew Knowles, father of Beyonce and Solange! Sat down with Good Morning America to talk about his breast cancer diagnosis. He said he was tested after seeing blood drops on his shirt. The first day he was pretty cool about it but when his wife noticed it too, he decided to go in. Knowles stated that Beyonce and Solange also got tested to make sure all is well. He removed one breast and he will remove another; he is still waiting for more test results. He will be in our prayers.
View this post on Instagram
TNHT Intern: @yesthatsdee _____________________________________________ #Neighbors, during an interview with “Good Morning America,” #MathewKnowles revealed his devastating battle with breast cancer. _____________________________________________ Knowles said he was tested for the disease after finding a drop of blood on his shirt. “I noticed because I wear white T-shirts. I had a dot of blood on my T-shirt he explained. The first day I was like "Oh, OK, no big deal, maybe it’s something that just got on my T-shirt." Second day I looked and saw the same thing and I was like, "Eh … interesting." _____________________________________________ Knowles said he immediately called his children #Beyonce, #Solange and his former wife, Tina. Due to breast cancer being a leading cause of death in his family, he wanted to urge them to get tested right away. “My kids have a 50% chance of inheriting the gene mutation,” he explained. _____________________________________________ “My mother’s sister died of breast cancer, my mother’s sister’s two and only daughters died of breast cancer, my sister-in-law died in March of breast cancer and my mother-in-law had breast cancer. So breast cancer has been all around me” _____________________________________________ Knowles also revealed that he’s still getting test results back and will have his second breast removed in January to reduce the risk. _____________________________________________ He urges everyone to get tested, so they can combat the disease early on. “There’s no excuse for it. We’ll go get a new pair of shoes. Well, why not an important test you can go and get that could save your life? Equally important, your children's lives.”
If y’all were Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott relationship fans…sad face for your relationship goals. There is bad news in the air and it’s that your favorite couple are currently separated. There is 50/50 custody plan for their daughter Stormi. According to reports they grew apart. However, infidelity wasn’t the core for the breakup.
View this post on Instagram
TNHT Staff: Kyle Anfernee: @Kyle.Anfernee Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are both back on the market again… for now! ______________________________________________________________________________ According to @TMZ_TV, the couple has decided to call it quits and to give each other a lil space. ______________________________________________________________________________ The two haven’t been spotted together since the premiere of Travis' documentary "Look Mom, I Can Fly" on Aug. 27. ______________________________________________________________________________ They’ve apparently been trying to make the relationship work for weeks but just can’t seem to get on the same page. ______________________________________________________________________________ Y’all surprised?
As we know R. Kelly is in federal prison while he awaits his trial for his federal sexual assault charges that are in double digits and he is trying his best to get out of jail until his trial date. He’s tried everything from his health is failing, to he is solitary confinement, to his girlfriends not being allowed to visit him. Today a federal judge shut it down! Kelly was deemed a flight risk and has a history of alleged obstruction AKA threatening the witnesses. They set his trial date for May 18th, 2020.
View this post on Instagram
TNHT Intern: @svo__ ____________________________________ #RKelly’s bail was denied—-once again at a status hearing today. His lawyer filed this motion after claiming the singer is suffering from multiple medical issues while in jail. _________________________________________________ The motion was originally filled Monday. It mentions the fact that R.Kelly has no previous convictions and is not a flight risk or posses a threat to the community. _________________________________________________ According to #NBC, The motion also cites previously undisclosed health issues including numbness in Kelly's hand, anxiety and an untreated hernia that Kelly allegedly suffers from, claiming that Kelly is not "presently receiving adequate medical care.” _________________________________________________ The judge on today set Kelly's next court hearing, which the singer is not expected to attend, for Dec. 9 in New York. The judge also set Kelly's New York trial date for May 18, 2020. The trial is expected to last three weeks.
As we want our current our current politics are ghetto. White House reporters were in for a scary treat this Halloween, a mouse flew out. Had to call Nene for this! What is that?! GHETTO!!!
View this post on Instagram
TNHT Staff: @karleasian ____________________________________ #Neighbors, Stuart little has entered The White House! As he fell from the ceiling onto a reporters lap. ____________________________________ According to Fox News, an NBC News White House Correspondent Peter Alexander had tweeted out saying, “A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap.” ____________________________________ The lil mouse sent everyone into a frenzy as some of the reporters in the press briefing room gathered around the rodent in hopes of trying to capture it, but it ended up escaping. ____________________________________ Maybe Trump can grab a pussycat to help retrieve the lil mouse.