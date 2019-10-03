Gang Starr ft. J. Cole “Family and Loyalty,” XXXTentacion ft. KY-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don & Vybez Kartel “Royalty” & More | Daily Visuals

Guru’s been back in the essence for almost a decade now and even though he may not be physically with us anymore his legacy continues to reverberate through Hip-Hop history thanks to his old friend and legendary producer, DJ Premier.

With a new Gang Starr project reportedly on the way, DJ Premier helped kicked things off with the J. Cole featured “Family and Loyalty.” Today we get some visuals to accompany the butters Gangstarr cut which finds Premo spreading diamonds Guru left behind while roaming the neighborhood and dapping up the locals. R.I.P. Guru.

To the south more fans continue to mourn the loss of another rap star in XXXTENTACION and for his posthumous visuals to “Royalty” we’re taken to Jamaica where X’s roots lie and a mural to him now stands.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mustard featuring Roddy Rich, 50 Sosa, and more.

GANG STARR FT. J. COLE – “FAMILY AND LOYALTY”

XXXTENTACION FT. KY-MANI MARLEY, STEFFLON DON & VYBZ KARTEL – “ROYALTY”

MUSTARD FT RODDY RICCH – “BALLIN’”

50 SOSA – “BIRDMAN”

MON’RO – “BIG KASH”

88LO – “NOTHINS CHANGED”

YUNG AL – “FALL IN”

