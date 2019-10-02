Historically, Sony wasn’t initially on board with the idea of cross-play much to the dismay of gamers. When Microsoft and Nintendo came together to allow Fornite players to come together, everyone started looking at PlayStation wondering when they will join in. It seems like that time is now.

PlayStation was reluctantly forced into cross-play after gamers made a big stink about not initially being allowed to play with Switch and Xbox One owners. Since then the idea of cross-play was, for the most part, in beta mode with its most significant test being during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s recent beta. It would seem the folks at PlayStation were pleased with the results and have officially decided to play nice with Switch and Xbox One owners.

Sony hasn’t confirmed the news yet, but in a post from Wired, they elude that Modern Warfare is Sony’s first official foray into the world of cross-play. When it officially launches later this month, the re-imagined version of the iconic first-person shooter will take the feature out its beta mode. So fans, of games like Rocket League and as mentioned above Fortnite who loathed the idea of having to ditch their PS4 console’s to play with friends will no longer have to.

Tha’s not the only big news revolving around PlayStation. Sony also announced a significate price cut to it’s PlayStation Now subscription service. The monthly service dropped from $20 to $10 with the annual falling from $100 to $60. The lineup was also bolstered with the addition fo PlayStation exclusives God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Infamous: Second Son, plus Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V.

It would seem like Sony is looking to close out the year strong with the PlayStation 4 and at the same time grown its PlayStation Now service which has 700,000 subscribers at this moment. We are here for all

—

Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / Getty

Sony PlayStation Will Now Support Cross-Play For Any Game That Uses It: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: