Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Breakup Was A Mutual Decision

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner mutually agreed to end their romance after reconciling earlier this year when a rocky patch cropped up in their path. While speculation for the split has been high, sources close to the now-former couple say that the breakup wasn’t a bitter one.

As reported by TMZ, sources tell the outlet that Scott, 28, and Jenner, 22, simply fell out of love and didn’t break due to some sort of cheating scandal or other related acts. And while the pair looked to be connected and in love during Scott’s August 27 premiere of his Look Mom I Can Fly documentary, the decision to end things had been baking the background for a while it seems.

As has been reported earlier, both Scott and Jenner intend to remain committed co-parents to their little girl, Stormi Webster, and won’t involve the courts in the matter. This gives a lot of outsiders hope that the two will find themselves back together after facing similar issues before.

In the meantime, Scott is prepping new music for release tomorrow and Jenner, of course, has her hands full regarding the many business ventures she oversees

