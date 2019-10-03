Whew Chile The Receipts: Twitter Seems To Think Travis Scott Has A Side Chick

Black Twitter is back on detective duty after a few fans started piecing together what they deemed as clues into the real reason Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner broke up.

According to social media, the couple who announced their split earlier this week broke up due to Kylie being upset over Travis Scott’s side chick.

Travis has been with his side chick for years. Meanwhile yall were screaming ‘goals’ at him and Kylie 😶 pic.twitter.com/mAKi17CaSl — 𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖙 𝖇𝖎𝖙𝖈𝖍 🦋 (@hotgirldegu) October 2, 2019

According to the internet investigators, Travis Scott and the unnamed woman have been an item on the low for a while, they are even crediting her with being the cause of the brief split in February that led to Scott canceling a tour date.

Although the series of tweets is just fan speculation, the unnamed woman took to her Instagram to address the allegations stating that the idea is simply “not true” and asked fans of the duo to stop “spreading lies.”

Despite the fact that the rumors about Travis Scott may be untrue, Kylie herself was also thrown into the ring with Tyga after the youngest Jenner was spotted leaving his studio at 2 A.M. As previously reported, Jenner was spotted pulling up to the former Young Money artist’s studio with friends, but Jenner states that it was just a friendly drop off and that she didn’t know her ex would be there.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Kylie also took time to address rumors that she and Travis are on bad terms, insisting that the split was amicable and they are good friends. who are focused on co-parenting.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Travis Scott has been silent since the announcement of the split, focusing on the release of his new single, “Highest In the Room.”

The “SickoMode” rapper did take a few moments to stop by Beats 1 Radio to talk to Zane Lowe about his upcoming project, AstroWorld and the future of his hit radio show .wav.

“I just gotta always be able to come up with the ill sh*t to deliver to the fans,” Travis Scott. “I’m glad I’m able to get to this point right now I’ve been ready to drop this sh*t forever. To be honest it was sort of just something I wanted to perform at the tie. I was just performing it this is at a point where I’ve done it at so many shows and it’s been so fun doing it I was like man I gotta just drop this and I’m gearing up for something more special to come following that. I’m at the point where I’m just trying to cook up some dope sh*t and drop “Highest in the Room”, and maybe put something around it. Yeah I mean shit I’m in no rush frankly but I’m taking my time to come up with the next album but I’m always down to drop music and serve some packs to the fans. It’s time for the fans to eat.”

“Highest In the Room” scheduled to drop this Friday (Oct. 4), check out the interview below.

Whew Chile The Receipts: Twitter Seems To Think Travis Scott Has A Side Chick was originally published on hiphopwired.com

