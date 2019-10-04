Leah’s Lemonade: Michael Rapaport Crashes The Lemonade!

We had comedian Michael Rapaport crash Leah’s Lemonade! He got pretty tart with the entertainment news! Last night things between OG and Evelyn came to head when there have been receipts flying everywhere. Chile OG claimed all season that Chad Ochocinco been on her line, including during Evelyn pulled out messages Chad sent her. The fight then escalated to OG said Chad wants to be with a black woman. She also told OG said Evelyn that she thinks she’s black. Evelyn then said in a green screen, that she is Afro-Latina and proud
TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___ Whew! The tea overfloweth this season on #BasketballWives. In tonight’s episode, things heated up once again between cast members #EvelynLozada and #OG when the two were discussing #Evelyn’s ex #ChadOchocinco. ___ OG told Evelyn that Chad wants to be with a Black woman. She also told Evelyn that she thinks she’s Black. ___ “You’re not Black!” she yelled at Evelyn. “You can gel your hair down as much as you want. You can say n***a this and n***a that.” ___ Now race and identity have been topics of discussion this season, specifically surrounding Evelyn, who recently said in an interview that she identifies as-click the link in our bio to read more. (📹: @omfgrealitytv @vh1)
…anyways chile, I don’t get why they are arguing over a man that neither of them are with him. Fans are going crazy and either siding with OG and Cece Gutierrez or Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada. The reunion is next week, so we will stay tuned.
Yesterday we told you that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking a break in their relationship…Now folks are blaming a woman on social media named “Young Sweet Ro” let me say Travis has a type. She fits the Kylie profile. Now social media says the young lady’s page has receipts that she’s been with Travis. From vacations, to captions with a watch saying, “tell your baby daddy I said thanks.” She has been throwing shots at Kylie on social before. Apparently, she been messing with him since 2013…yikes…Meanwhile, Kylie was seen at the studio at 2 AM this morning with Tyga allegedly. She hopped on social media and said she just dropped off two friends but, Tyga put a cap emoji on his Instagram story.
Kylie tweeted it’s a lie and that her and Travis are on good terms, she was dropping two friends at the studio coincidentally. Kylie girl we hope you are moving forward and not backwards.
Oop! #KylieJenner addresses reports that claim she and #Tyga were on a date at the studio, and speaks on where she & #TravisScott stand following reports that they're taking a break from their relationship👀 _____________________________________ According to an @enews source, "Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart…It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month." (SWIPE)
Speaking of broken relationships. Wendy Williams got cheated on and must pay the big bucks to get a house, new court documents say Wendy must give him $250,000 for a new living situation, even though he bought a house for his mistress and the new baby…marriage is looking more and more unattractive.
TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 ________________________________ Whew chile, Wendy Williams’ messy divorce just continues to get even messier. In addition to prior news that she paid ex Kevin Hunter a hefty sum to exit her daytime talk show, now it appears that Wendy has to cough up even more coins to help Kevin find a new place to live. _______________________________ As reported by @PageSix, Wendy and Kevin recently reached a new financial agreement as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings—and she has been ordered to pay her ex $250,000 so that he’s able to “secure new living arrangements.” ________________________________ Due to the new agreement, Kevin must vacate their marital home in Livingston, New Jersey that went up for sale a few months ago. Since the couple separated Wendy has been living in an upscale Manhattan apartment that reportedly costs-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@gettyimages)
Cardi is giving us a look into her next album she’s throwing around album names and this is more different than Invasion of Privacy. Drum roll please! It is Tiger Woods. Reason being because Tiger Woods won that tournament, despite being publicly slandered, doubted by many, he came up on time. She feels that’s enough reason to name it Tiger Woods. Welp I hope the content is better than the name. We need some new hits from Bardi!