Hot Girl Meg is back at it again with another hair slay! Since stepping on the scene, the Houston femcee has had her foot on our necks in the beauty and fashion department. And by the looks of it, her reign is not stopping anytime soon.

A true hair chameleon, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has done it all! From long and sleek hair units to neon color trends, Megan never sticks with a style for too long. However, we’ve seen that the star has a great affinity for bob styles and we’re hoping that her latest look goes the distance.

The beauty hit the ‘gram to show off her banging new bob style and we’re obsessed! Styled by Alonzo Arnold, she flaunted a jet black center-part bob that’s full of body and movement. In other words, its every bit as chic as you can imagine. A nice change of pace from her colored units, this lace wig slay proves that nothing beats a classic style.

She showed off her new ‘do wearing a white shearling coat, diamond jewelry and matching white heels for a stunning look. Topping off her slay with a gorgeous cut crease eye makeup look and glowing skin she created herself, Megan is in a class of her own. Who knew our favorite Hot Girl could beat her face to perfection?

As always, we would love to hear from you! Are you loving Megan’s new bob slay? Would you rather her go back to her colored tresses? Let’s talk about it! Sund off in the comment section below.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Killing The Bob Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com