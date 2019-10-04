Not only is TIDAL one of the premier streaming services, but its concert series are also consistently giving fans a chance to see some of their favorites live.

Now TIDAL has announced a longterm partnership with Rock The Vote. Described as the “nation’s foremost nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to building the political power of young people” the initiative will get kicked off at the TIDAL x Rock The Vote benefit concert to help educate millennials on voting power while also experiencing a see a fire lineup.

The concert will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Monday, October 21 with acts like Alicia Keys, Farruko, French Montana, Becky G, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, Carnage, CNCO, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat, Gashi, Dermot Kennedy, Lucky Daye, Angelica Vila, and Nicole Bus taking the stage.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticket Master and fans who are interested in more info, would like to donate or just peep the concert on October 21 can go to tidal.com/RockTheVote. If you’re on the fence bout copping tickets remember that with support from partners like Mark Levinson By Harman, CIROC Ultra Premium Vodka and Snipes, all of the net proceeds will be donated to Rock the Vote

This marks TIDAL’s fifth benefit concert since it kicked off in 2015 as the initiative has succeeded in “raising millions of dollars for social justice, criminal justice reform, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes.” Past performers include Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Lopez.

Alicia Keys, French Montana & More To Hit The Stage At TIDAL X Rock the Vote Benefit was originally published on cassiuslife.com

