The owners of Pimlico and city officials have reached an agreement to keep Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
Mayor Young announced the deal with The Stronach Group on Saturday. The agreement must be approved by the General Assembly during its next session.
Under the plan, Stronach Group would build a new clubhouse at Pimlico Race Course and demolish the deteriorated grandstand.
This agreement ends the beef between Baltimore and the Stronach Group.
Agreement To Keep Preakness In Baltimore Has Been Reached was originally published on 92q.com