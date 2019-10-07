Report: Redskins Fire Head Coach Jay Gruden

Looks like Jay Gruden’s key will not be working this morning.

According to reports, Jay Gruden has been fired. The news was reported by ESPN Insider Chris Mortensen. Gruden’s Redskins career will end with a 33-7 loss against the New England Patriots. The Skins currently sit 0-5 and headed to one of the top picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jay Gruden has been fired by the ‘Redskins, per sources — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 7, 2019

The Redskins issued a statement saying “Through the first five games of the 2019 season, the team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility. Moving forward we are committed to doing all that we can collectively as an organization to turn things around and give our Redskins fans and alumni a team they can be proud of in 2019 and beyond.”

Gruden spent 6 seasons with the Skins, with a 35-49 record and one playoff appearance.

