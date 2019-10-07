Six people were hurt over the weekend at a Frederick County wedding after a possibly overloaded foot bridge collapsed, dropping pedestrians into a stream about eight feet below.

Frederick County Fire Battalion Chief Dan Healy said the cable-and-wood bridge was on private property and appeared to have “too many people on it.”

One person was hospitalized in serious condition, one was evaluated for trauma and four others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

See Also: Frederick Man Charged With Knowingly Transmitting HIV To Women He Met Online

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Several Injured in Bridge Collapse at Maryland Wedding was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: