Angie’s HOT Topic: Ellen Defends Her Friendship With George W. Bush

The 2019-2020 NFL Season is back and it’s already been grabbing a lot of people’s attention. Whether it’s the Antonio Brown drama or the Redskins Coach, Jay Gruden getting fired, there’s been a lot for casual fans to talk about in the league. Over the weekend Ellen Degeneres was spotted at the Cowboys vs GreenBay Packers Game with an unlikely friend.
A lot of people were upset that Ellen was enjoying a Sunday with George W. Bush but others were very supportive. Angie Ange brings this situation to Lore’l and Jordan. See their reactions two people with two very different points of view coming together. What do you think? Were you offended seeing them together?
