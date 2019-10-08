Angie’s HOT Topic: Ellen Defends Her Friendship With George W. Bush

The 2019-2020 NFL Season is back and it’s already been grabbing a lot of people’s attention. Whether it’s the Antonio Brown drama or the Redskins Coach, Jay Gruden getting fired, there’s been a lot for casual fans to talk about in the league. Over the weekend Ellen Degeneres was spotted at the Cowboys vs GreenBay Packers Game with an unlikely friend.

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019

A lot of people were upset that Ellen was enjoying a Sunday with George W. Bush but others were very supportive. Angie Ange brings this situation to Lore’l and Jordan. See their reactions two people with two very different points of view coming together. What do you think? Were you offended seeing them together?

So…… Michelle Obama’s friendship with GW is endearing but #EllenDeGeneres is not permitted to sit next to him at a football game??????? I’m a Democrat who finds white liberals EXHAUSTING at this point. — Rae The Writer (@WriteAsRae) October 8, 2019

