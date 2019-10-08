Reality Star Kim Kardashian has worked again to help a prisoner get their release from jail. 30-Year-old Momolu Stewart was convicted of murder in 1999 after being tried as an adult at age 16. 23 years later with the help of Kardashian, he is a free man.

In August, Kardashian wrote a letter to DC Superior Court Judge Robert Salerno on behalf of Stewart after meeting during a visit at a D.C. jail.

The petition for Stewart’s release was filed under the Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act, which allows inmates who were tried as adults while still children to ask to have their sentences reduced.

Last year, Kardashian lobbied for the release of Alice Johnson, a black woman who was sentenced to life in prison without parole for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

Source: NY Post

Kim Kardashian Helps D.C. Man Get Released From Prison was originally published on woldcnews.com

