Lil’ Kim Sports Rose Gold Hair And We Love It

Lil’ Kim continues to prove that she’s the Queen B, serving us fashion and beauty looks that become imprinted in our mind and in fashion and beauty history. She showed up at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards and didn’t disappoint. The 45-year-old, Brooklyn born rapper gave us a metallic pink look that was stunning!
She wore a metallic biased cut dress created by Dapper Dan x Gucci. She paired it with a Gucci belt and cream platform shoes.
Her makeup was stunning with a muted pink eye and perfect pinky nude lip. Her skin looked flawless and I love her blush cheeks!
The best part of the look was her finger wave, rose gold hair. It looked absolutely perfect! She wore the hair long and sweeped to the side.
For her on stage appearance she added crystals to the side of her eyes. The additional bling is bomb!
She posted a photo with rapper Da Baby, who was also wearing a Dapper Dan x Gucci ‘fit and captioned, “We Gucci!!!” The double entendre was so cute. Could a dual song be coming?
We want to know what you think about this hairstyle? Are you feeling it? Tell us in the comment section.
DON’T MISS:
Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old Beef: ‘Why Do You Girls Always Do This To Me’
Lil Kim’s ‘Get Money’ Manicure To Be Featured In Museum of Modern Art Exhibition
Kim K Tried To Channel OG Lil Kim, And We’re Not Here For It
The Highlights: Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim, Xscape, Missy Elliott & More Tribute The 90s At VH1’s Hip Hop Honors
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s
1. MAC AIDS Fund dinnerSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 - BerlinSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. MTV 2001 Movie AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 22
5. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 5 of 22
6. Lil KimSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Lil KimSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Lil KimSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Lil KimSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Lil KimSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Lil KimSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. Pregnant Lil KimSource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Lil KimSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Lil KimSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Lil KimSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Lil KimSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Lil KimSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Lil KimSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Lil KimSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Lil KimSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. VFILES - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. VFILES - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion WeekSource:Getty 22 of 22
Lil’ Kim Sports Rose Gold Hair And We Love It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com