IDK Shines In The BET Hip-Hop Awards ’19 Cypher [Video]

[caption id="attachment_9877060" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night with plenty of hip-hop's Rookies of the Year taking home big prizes. DaBaby took home Best New Artist, the H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion was awarded Best Mixtape for Fever, Travis Scott took home Best Album for Astroworld, Lil' Kim was honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award and more. https://twitter.com/HipHopAwards/status/1181766778789257217 BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 WINNERS LIST ALBUM OF THE YEAR Travis Scott - Astroworld WINNER DJ Khaled - Father of Asahd Tyler, the Creator - Igor Lizzo - Cuz I Love You Meek Mill - Championships BEST COLLABO, DUO OR GROUP Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road" WINNER Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me" DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard" 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" Travis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode" BEST HIP-HOP ONLINE SITE / APP Complex WINNER The Shade Room XXL AllHipHop HotNewHipHop Worldstar BEST HIP HOP VIDEO Cardi B - "Money" WINNER 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" City Girls feat. Cardi B - "Twerk" DaBaby - "Suge" Meek Mill feat. Drake - "Goin Bad" Travis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode" BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW Sarkodie (Ghana) WINNER Ghetts (UK) Kalash (France) Little Simz (UK) Nasty C (South Africa) Falz (Nigeria) Tory Lanez (Canada) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4f_igiR_02c BEST MIXTAPE Megan Thee Stallion, Fever WINNER Kevin Gates, Luca Brasi 3 Jack Harlow, Loose Roddy Ricch, Feed Tha Streets II Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa, 2009 YBN Nahmir, YBN Cordae & YBN Almighty Jay, YBN: The Mixtape https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPZMKy9tqkQ BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST DaBaby WINNER Blueface YBN Cordae Roddy Ricch Megan Thee Stallion Lil Nas X DJ OF THE YEAR Mustard WINNER DJ Drama DJ Esco DJ Envy DJ Khaled Chase B HOT TICKET PERFORMER Megan Thee Stallion WINNER DaBaby Drake Cardi B The Carters Travis Scott IMPACT TRACK J. Cole - "Middle Child" WINNER Kap G - "A Day Without A Mexican" 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott - "Tempo" Youngboy Never Broke Again feat. Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo - "I Am Who They Say I Am" LYRICIST OF THE YEAR J. Cole WINNER Drake 2 Chainz Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle YBN Cordae MVP OF THE YEAR Nipsey Hussle WINNER DJ Khaled Drake J. Cole Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR DJ Khaled WINNER London On Da Track Metro Boomin Mustard Swizz Beatz Tay Keith SINGLE OF THE YEAR Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road" WINNER Cardi B - "Money" Megan Thee Stallion - "Big Ole Freak" DaBaby - "Suge" City Girls - "Act Up" Travis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode" SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE OF THE YEAR J. Cole - "A Lot" WINNER 21 Savage - "Wish Wish" Cardi B - "Clout" Cardi B - "Twerk" Rick Ross - "Money In The Grave" Rick Ross - "What's Free" VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR Travis Scott WINNER Dave Meyers Benny Boom Elf Rivera Calmatic Bruno Mars & Florent Dechard MADE YOU LOOK (HIP HOP STYLE) Cardi B WINNER DJ Khaled Meek Mill Travis Scott French Montana Rick Ross