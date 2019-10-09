IDK Shines In The BET Hip-Hop Awards ’19 Cypher [Video]

The Cypher’s are always the most-anticipated moments for the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the DMV was well represented. PG County’s own IDK was featured in one of the freestyle sessions at last night’s award show along with:
Kash Doll
NBA Star Iman Shumpert
Travis Thompson
King Los
BET Hip Hop Awards '19: Performances, Winners, Cyphers & More! [VIDEO]
15 photos Launch gallery
1. Megan Thee Stallion - "Realer" x "Cash Sh*t" feat. DaBaby1 of 15
2. Lil Duval - "City Boys"2 of 15
3. Kash Doll, Iman Shumpert, King Los & More - Cypher #13 of 15
4. YBN Cordae feat. Anderson .Paak - "RNP"4 of 15
5. Saweetie feat. Lil Jon & Petey Pablo - "My Type" x "Freek-A-Leek"5 of 15
6. DaBaby - "Intro" x "Babysitter" feat. Offset6 of 15
7. DNA vs. Geechi Gotti Battle7 of 15
8. Young Devyn, Bandhunta Izzy, Jazz Anderson & Dae Jones - Digital Cypher8 of 15
9. Rapsody - "Nina" x "Serena"9 of 15
10. Rick Ross feat. T-Pain - "Maybach Music," x "Boss" x "Big Tyme"10 of 15
11. Lil Baby & DaBaby - "Baby"11 of 15
12. T-Top vs. Shotgun - Rap Battle12 of 15
13. Jess Hilarious, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Affion Crockett & Lil Duval - Comedy Cypher13 of 15
14. Chance The Rapper - "Sun Come Down"14 of 15
It’s safe to say that every one of the rappers featured in this freestyle session was on point but vote below: Who Was The Best Lyricist In This Cypher?
