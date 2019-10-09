CLOSE
IDK Shines In The BET Hip-Hop Awards ’19 Cypher [Video]

The Cypher’s are always the most-anticipated moments for the BET Hip-Hop Awards and the DMV was well represented. PG County’s own IDK was featured in one of the freestyle sessions at last night’s award show along with:

Kash Doll

NBA Star Iman Shumpert

Travis Thompson

King Los

[caption id="attachment_9877060" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night with plenty of hip-hop's Rookies of the Year taking home big prizes. DaBaby took home Best New Artist, the H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion was awarded Best Mixtape for Fever, Travis Scott took home Best Album for Astroworld, Lil' Kim was honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award and more. https://twitter.com/HipHopAwards/status/1181766778789257217 BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2019 WINNERS LIST ALBUM OF THE YEAR Travis Scott - Astroworld WINNER DJ Khaled - Father of Asahd Tyler, the Creator - Igor Lizzo - Cuz I Love You Meek Mill - Championships BEST COLLABO, DUO OR GROUP Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road" WINNER Cardi B & Bruno Mars - "Please Me" DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" Lil Baby & Gunna - "Drip Too Hard" 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" Travis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode" BEST HIP-HOP ONLINE SITE / APP Complex WINNER The Shade Room XXL AllHipHop HotNewHipHop Worldstar BEST HIP HOP VIDEO Cardi B - "Money" WINNER 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" City Girls feat. Cardi B - "Twerk" DaBaby - "Suge" Meek Mill feat. Drake - "Goin Bad" Travis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode" BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW Sarkodie (Ghana) WINNER Ghetts (UK) Kalash (France) Little Simz (UK) Nasty C (South Africa) Falz (Nigeria) Tory Lanez (Canada) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4f_igiR_02c BEST MIXTAPE Megan Thee Stallion, Fever WINNER Kevin Gates, Luca Brasi 3 Jack Harlow, Loose Roddy Ricch, Feed Tha Streets II Curren$y & Wiz Khalifa, 2009 YBN Nahmir, YBN Cordae & YBN Almighty Jay, YBN: The Mixtape https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPZMKy9tqkQ BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST DaBaby WINNER Blueface YBN Cordae Roddy Ricch Megan Thee Stallion Lil Nas X DJ OF THE YEAR Mustard WINNER DJ Drama DJ Esco DJ Envy DJ Khaled Chase B HOT TICKET PERFORMER Megan Thee Stallion WINNER DaBaby Drake Cardi B The Carters Travis Scott IMPACT TRACK J. Cole - "Middle Child" WINNER Kap G - "A Day Without A Mexican" 21 Savage feat. J. Cole - "A Lot" DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend - "Higher" Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott - "Tempo" Youngboy Never Broke Again feat. Kevin Gates & Quando Rondo - "I Am Who They Say I Am" LYRICIST OF THE YEAR J. Cole WINNER Drake 2 Chainz Meek Mill Nipsey Hussle YBN Cordae MVP OF THE YEAR Nipsey Hussle WINNER DJ Khaled Drake J. Cole Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR DJ Khaled WINNER London On Da Track Metro Boomin Mustard Swizz Beatz Tay Keith SINGLE OF THE YEAR Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road" WINNER Cardi B - "Money" Megan Thee Stallion - "Big Ole Freak" DaBaby - "Suge" City Girls - "Act Up" Travis Scott feat. Drake - "Sicko Mode" SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE OF THE YEAR J. Cole - "A Lot" WINNER 21 Savage - "Wish Wish" Cardi B - "Clout" Cardi B - "Twerk" Rick Ross - "Money In The Grave" Rick Ross - "What's Free" VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR Travis Scott WINNER Dave Meyers Benny Boom Elf Rivera Calmatic Bruno Mars & Florent Dechard MADE YOU LOOK (HIP HOP STYLE) Cardi B WINNER DJ Khaled Meek Mill Travis Scott French Montana Rick Ross

It’s safe to say that every one of the rappers featured in this freestyle session was on point but vote below: Who Was The Best Lyricist In This Cypher?

 

