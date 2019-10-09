NetherRealm Announces ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Free Trial Weekend

On the fence STILL about purchasing Mortal Kombat 11? Well, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios are giving folks an opportunity to try out the game this weekend for FREE 99.

The free trial weekend for the no .1 selling console game in the U.S. year-to-date for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from Oct. 11-14. We are happy to report that you will not be getting a watered-down version of the game. After you have downloaded the game players will have access to the following:

All multiplayer game modes

First two chapters of the cinematic Story mode

Full base game roster of iconic characters

Preview of recently added Kombat Pack fighters within the Towers of Time mode, including the Terminator T-800 from the upcoming Skydance and Paramount Pictures film, Terminator: Dark Fate, along with Nightwolf and Shang Tsung.

You will need to have a PlayStation Plus subscription or Xbox Live Gold membership to play online multiplayer matches during the free trial weekend. We definitely believe this will help lure folks into the MK11 arena. Plus, the addition of Sindel (November 26 early access), The Joker (January 28 early access), and Spawn (March 17 early access) should also intrigue newcomers.

So load up on the snacks and your beverage of choice and prepare to engage in Mortal Kombat for the entire weekend.

