Angie’s HOT Topic: Howard Alum Coming Home To Awful Campus Conditions

“I know Howard that college, but uptown has some problems” are lyrics from Wale’s song, DC or Nothing that are too true to many Howard students and alum like Angie Ange. Howard is one of the colleges that is known worldwide. Celebrities, students, faculty, politicians, I mean almost any and everybody brags about HU Homecoming. This week Howard homecoming is in full effect with lots of events throughout the week but unfortunately, some of the freshmen won’t have a place to sleep after enjoying all of the festivities.

The Quad is one of the older residence halls on campus and has been having a lot of issues at Howard University. Angie shares that being an HBCU student or alum you learn to deal with “a unique set of challenges or thug it out and hustle through”. But, Angie is very disappointed that issues that have been talked about for a while are now resulting in rats in rooms and misplaced freshmen students. Money was approved for renovations, so why haven’t they happened?

As an alum of Howard University Angie wants to see her school excel, especially when so many people are coming back for homecoming, this is the time to show off the amazing things the university is doing because Howard is a great school, but maybe needs to refocus where those funds are going…

Below are a few songs that have mentioned Howard University:

Ludacris “Pimpin All Over The World” – “Then jump in the car and just ride for hours / Makin’ sure I don’t miss the homecoming at Howard / Hawaii to D.C. it’s plenty women to see.”

Plies “Ran Off With The Plug Twice” – “I got a Delta, go to Howard / That little p****y got some power”

Drake “Make Me Proud” – “Sound so smart like you graduated college / Like you went to Yale but you probably went to Howard.”

Notorious B.I.G “Kick In The Door” – “Ain’t no telling where I may be / May see me in D.C. at Howard Homecoming.”

Game “Celebration” – “She went to Howard, her head strong, her mamma tall, So her legs long/ She went to college and got her masters, now she bringing that bread home.”

Let us know whose homecoming you’re attending this year and what’s on your homecoming playlist!

