Hella Lit: Issa Rae Announced As Next Celebrity Cameo Voice For Google Assistant

Earlier this year in April, Google launched its celebrity cameo feature, kicking things off with the smooth vocals of John Legend. Today, the tech giant announced the next big name coming to your smartphone or Google Device, and its none other than Issa Rae.

The Insecure star is the next name out of the 6 celebrities that will be lending their voices to the smart devices. Like with Legend, Rae will be able to tell you the weather, news, jokes, and more. There is a difference though, John Legend sang to you, Issa will be providing you with motivational messages to help get your day started. All you have to say is, “Hey Google, give me an Issa Rae Quote,” which is one of the many easter eggs.

To switch to Issa’s voice, all you have to do is simply say is “Hey Google, talk like Issa” or go to your “Assistant voice” in the Assistant Settings. Once you’re all set up you will immediately hear her voice and can begin asking her other Easter Eggs like:

Do I need an umbrella today?”

“Tell me a secret.”

“What do you think of me?”

“Give me a quote from Issa Rae.”

“Sing a song.”

“Tell me a joke.”

Or ask, “How do I look?” for a confidence-boosting affirmation.

Like in her hit HBO show, Issa will also provide those words of wisdom she tells herself when staring in her bathroom mirror. You can get your daily quote by saying “Mirror talk” to whatever device your Google Assistant is on. Some other terms you can use are:

Do you have a T.V. show?

Give me some writing advice

What do you think about Lawrence?

What is your best pickup line?

Are you awkward?

We’re not gonna tell you all of them, you’re gonna have to discover them on your own. Issa’s voice is available starting today on all devices that use Google Assistant, like the new Nest Hub Max, Google Home speakers, or Android and iOS smartphones. Google’s announcement comes on the heels of Amazon revealing Samuel L.Jackson lending his voice for Alexa smart speakers.

You can watch Rae record voice using the state-of-the-art speech synthesis model, WaveNet below.

