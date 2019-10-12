These Hilariously Honest Tweets Prove Nobody Cares About Columbus Day

Columbus Day is one of those holidays where you’re not sure which institutions are open or closed — but you do know that it’s one of those weird American moments that should not be celebrated.

Leave it Twitter to keep it all the way trill about Christopher Columbus — you know, the guy who took full responsibility for discovering a continent that already had people on it — and all the reasons why we shouldn’t be celebrating his life. Especially in 2019:

If I STEAL sum shit on COLUMBUS DAY is that "Stealing" or is that DISCOVERING? — Reverend Nigga Daddy (@revniggadaddy) October 10, 2019

For people of color, we usually disagree when it comes to most things. But for Columbus Day, we can all agree that it’s BS and FOS.

National pizza day should replace wack ass Columbus Day — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) February 9, 2016

Fortunately, the majority of the country is starting to realize it too. On Tuesday, The DC Council voted to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Annual reminder Indigenous People's Day was a thing in much of Latin America before Columbus Day was a thing in the US. — 👻Spooky🎃Inquisitor🦇Juan💀el🧞‍♂️Muerto™🧚‍♀️ (@neogranandino) October 12, 2019

CNN reports:

Councilmember David Grosso proposed the “Indigenous Peoples’ Day Emergency Declaration Act of 2019.” Grosso has championed the bill for the past five years in efforts to honor indigenous people and their contributions.

So with that being said, to hell with Columbus Day this year, and every year.

And remember, the only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace. Hit the flip for tweets that proves no one GAF about Columbus Day.

