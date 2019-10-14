Cenayia Edwards, a 14-year-old student at East Wake High School in Wendell, N.C., exposed a racist group chat after posing as a white girl via her social media image avatar. After gaining access to the chat, Edwards was taken aback by the hateful language and violent threats and her family fears for her safety.

Local news outlet ABC11.com first reported on the matter near the top of the month and now, it appears that the family is continuing to demand that school officials do something to quell the spread of the racist rhetoric. The outlet later followed up with the Edwards family, with the girl’s parents stating that nothing has been done about the threats or the students.

Officials claim the investigation is slow going as some of the students attended school in nearby Johnston County thus complicating matters. However, Edwards, along with her parents, is not allowing the matter to go away and vow to relentlessly demand proper action is taken.

—

Photo: Getty

Black NC Teen Student Used White Avatar To Infiltrate Racist Group Chat was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: