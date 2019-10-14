CLOSE
Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Another Man at Hotel

An Anne Arundel County man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into the hotel room of a sleeping man and sexually assaulted him.

Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez has been arrested and charged with offenses including second-degree rape.

Police said they responded to the report of a sex assault at the La Quinta Inn in Glen Burnie early one morning last week. The victim told officers awoke to being assaulted.

Lopez-Lopez confessed to performing the non-consensual sex act on the victim and a physical fight broke out when he was confronted.

