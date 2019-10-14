An Anne Arundel County man is behind bars after he allegedly broke into the hotel room of a sleeping man and sexually assaulted him.

Olman Danilo Lopez-Lopez has been arrested and charged with offenses including second-degree rape.

Police said they responded to the report of a sex assault at the La Quinta Inn in Glen Burnie early one morning last week. The victim told officers awoke to being assaulted.

Lopez-Lopez confessed to performing the non-consensual sex act on the victim and a physical fight broke out when he was confronted.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Another Man at Hotel was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: