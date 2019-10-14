Puuurrrfect: Zoe Kravitz To Play Catwoman In Upcoming ‘The Batman’ Film

The search for the new Catwoman is over. Variety reports that Big Little Lies’ star, Zoe Kravitz will be the next actress to play the iconic comic book antiheroine in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. When she throws on the tight catsuit and cracks the whip, she will be doing so alongside Robert Pattinson. He took over the role after Ben Affleck – who also was directing- bowed out after the abysmal Justice League film.

When it was first revealed that Catwoman would be in the forthcoming film, fans immediately threw out names like Rihanna and Nicki Minaj as possible names to take on the role.

Film makers are eyeing Rihanna & Nicki Minaj for the Role of Catwoman in an upcoming Batman movie 👀 Who should get the role? pic.twitter.com/CNrRoiH6ND — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 10, 2019

We are happy that Twitter doesn’t get to make those decisions, even though the idea of Rihanna in the Catwoman suit would be worth the price of admission. According to Variety, pre-production on the Warner Bros/DC Comics film is expected to start this upcoming summer. No official start date for The Batman has been revealed, but “insiders’ told the publication that filming could begin late 2019 or early 2020. The Batman is slated for a June 25, 2021, nationwide release.

Kravitz, who is coming off a successful second season of the popular HBO show, Big Little Lies, will also be starring in the Hulu series High Fidelity. She joins Anne Hatheway, who played the thief and sometimes Batman’s love interest in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Michelle Pfeiffer successfully took on the role of Selina Kyle Batman Returns teaming up with Danny DeVito’s Penguin opposite Michael Keaton who played the caped crusader. Catwoman also had her own solo movie starring Halle Berry. The film, unfortunately, flopped super-hard. It is still considered to be one of the worst superhero flicks ever.

Kravitz casting sounds like a good move by Reeves, who did receive a bit of criticism for opting to go with Pattinson to play the billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. We are very intrigued after this announcement, The Batman has some real potential now.

