Bakari Sellers made an explosive charge regarding one of the presidential candidates ahead of tonight’s Democratic Party debate showing. The former South Carolina politician said that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a puppet of the Russian government.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s New Day morning program, Sellers sat on a panel consisting of White House correspondent April D. Ryan and political commentator Angela Rye to discuss tonight’s Ohio debate. Towards the end of the segment, Sellers aimed sharp words towards Gabbard not unlike he’s done in times past via Twitter.

“There is a chance that Tulsi is not just working for the United States of America, but I digress,” Sellers said, causing Ryan to react with shock.

He added, “I firmly believe that Tulsi Gabbard stands on that stage as the antithesis to what the other 11 individuals stand for, especially when it comes to issues such as foreign policy. “There is no question that Tulsi Gabbard, of all the 12, is a puppet for the Russian government.”

Watch the CNN exchange below.

—

Photo: Getty

CNN Panel Taken Aback After Bakari Sellers Calls Rep. Tulsi Gabbard A Russian “Puppet” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: