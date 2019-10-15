Charles Jones, co-founder of the award-winning Capital City Mambo Sauce with his wife Arsha passed away. According to Arsha Jones, Charles was with his high-school-aged son on a campus tour of Georgia State University when he had a heart attack.

The Joneses started the Mambo Sauce business out of their Annapolis home in May 2011, selling to customers at Eastern Market.

A few months after starting the sauce company, the company brings in $2 million in annual sales and an assortment of flavors.

Charles is survived by his wife Arsha and their four sons: Houston, 17, Christian, 14, Cameron, 11, and Caine, 8.

Capital City Mambo Sauce Co-Owner Charles Jones Dead At Age 46 was originally published on woldcnews.com

