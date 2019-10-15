Dwyane Wade Sounds Off On How He Really Feels About His Baby Girl’s Popular #ShadyBaby Instagram Page

Kaavia James hasn’t even been on earth for a year, and she’s already amassed a huge social media following.

The 11-month-old, who is the daughter of actress Gabrielle Union and NBA player Dwayne Wade, is the adorable face behind hashtag #shadybaby.

Gabby is the manager of the account, and Wade told People he lets his wife handle the quirky captions.

“I did one caption and my wife was like, ‘Never again. Don’t ever touch it again,’” Wade said laughing, and added that Kaavia has his wife’s “personality with my facial expressions.”

He finds the entire account funny, saying that the sarcastic remarks paired with his daughter’s cute expressions works well.

“It’s a cool combination, but it’s like … it’s hilarious,” he added. “She’ll send me some of [the captions] before she puts them on and I’ll be dying laughing because it’s so on point, you know? So it’s cool.”

Gabby agreed with her husband’s personality assessment of Kaavia, telling People earlier this year, “She looks just like Dad, but I’d like to think the attitude is from me.” Continuing, “She will stare into your soul and tell you about yourself through her eyes.”

Although the couple is all for fun and games, one fun tradition they opt out of is Santa Claus and Christmas.

“I had to work for everything that I’ve gotten and my family’s gotten,” Wade said. “I wanted to let [my kids] know, ‘Listen, your parents go out, we work hard for you guys to be able to get the things that y’all have and stuff just don’t come out of the chimney.’ “

He explained that it was a tradition Gabrielle initially held tight to, but eventually they both decided that not giving credit to Santa for buying gifts was the best option for their family.

“When we first got together, [Gabrielle] was against it,” Dwyane described.

“But I explained to her the reasons why, and how I grew up and my upbringing and how I’m the first one in my family to make it out and the work that went into it. And I want to show my kids that. And I may have started a little early, but it’s just what I believe in.”

Will we see #ShadyBaby throwing side-eye at Santa this year since she knows the real? We will have to wait to find out.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

