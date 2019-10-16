New Impressionz, Shy Glizzy, YFN Lucci & Fetty Wap Added To #KYSFEST19

CLICK HERE & GET YOUR TICKETS
KYS Fest just became bigger!
YFN Lucci and Fetty Way will be live at KYS Fest. If you thought it couldn’t get any bigger, the DMV’s own Shy Glizzy will be live and New Impressionz will be bringing the first-ever crank session to the biggest event of the year!
KYS Fest takes place at Echostage (2135 Queens Chapel RD, NE). This is an event you do NOT want to miss has KYS makes history again!
Young Jeezy
YFN Lucci
Shy Glizzy
Fetty Wap
New Impressionz
Moneybagg Yo
Arin Ray
