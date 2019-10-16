Whether you hate or like him, you can’t deny Tyler, The Creator is willing to always speak his mind. He recently called out one of the greatest lyricists of the modern era and we think he is on to something.

As spotted on High Snobiety the face of Odd Future was rather candid during his sit down with legendary producer Rick Rubin. As the guest of his Broken Record podcast Tyler discussed a myriad of topics including his creative process when putting together his material. While discussing production he called out Slim Shady for his at times suspect ear for choosing tracks.

“Eminem picked some of the worst beats ever” he boldly claimed. While this can be perceived as inflammatory criticism the GOLF designer made it clear Em’s bars are what makes those songs hit. “His energy and witty lines is what made the songs cool.”

He would go on to also provide other examples on the fine line MC’s have to walk when selecting music. “People who hear a smooth beat like, ‘I’m going f***in’ yell on it! I’mma do this!’ They’re more thinking of saying cool shit rather than making a good song”. He would go on to also say Jay-Z delivers his lyrics and picks beats “perfectly” while Ludacris is also guilty of “sometimes picking sh*tty beats.”

You can listen to the audio of their conversation below.

Photo: WENN.com

Captain Obvious: Tyler The Creator Criticizes Eminem’s Ear For Beats was originally published on hiphopwired.com

