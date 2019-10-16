TRIED IT: I’m Obsessed With The Multiple Ways To Wear Glitter Eyeliner

I love eye makeup. There is nothing like making your eyes pop! As makeup trends have continued to be polarized (either it’s all fantasy of minimal), I’ve been enjoying the unicorn like possibilities. One of my favorite makeup things to do as of late is play with glitter eyeliner.

I love Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner and have it in both gold ‘Midnight Cowboy’ ($21.00, urbandecay.com) and silver ‘Glam Rock’ ($21.00, urbandecay.com). It gives your makeup a pop and the sparkles keep everyone enchanted. I always get complimented when I rock it.

My favorite way to wear this is in my crease. I’ll apply a line in my crease so you see it clearly when I blink and a hint of sparkle when my eyes are open. I love to wear this when I’m running late but want a little pizzaz. I’ll give myself a dramatic wing and then apply the glitter eyeliner in my crease. Afterward, I apply my mascara and voila – the eyes are done. It’s simple, quick, and looks really good.

Another way to wear glitter eyeliner is to trace above your eyeliner with the glitter liner. This gives your liner even more dimension and it’s beautiful. You can go bare like above, or add some color for even more of a pop.

The last way I like to wear the glitter eye makeup is when I’m going all out glam. I’ll do a full eye and then add it in the crease and the corners of my eyes. It honestly looks absolutely gorgeous and like you did some complicated style. The liner stays put when it’s on, but washes off fairly easy.

I’ve also worn it on my face as additional decoration and set it with setting spray so it doesn’t budge.

I rocked this all summer and am doing the same into Fall! Do you like eyeliner glitter? How do you wear it? Tag me @TheIslanDiva in your Instagram posts so I can see!

