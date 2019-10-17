It’s been a few weeks since Kevin Gates dropped his sophomore album I’M HIM and while it didn’t quite make the splash that his debut project did, it’s still resonating with his true-blue fans who are all about the N’awlins rapper.

For the visuals to his album cut “Walls Talking,” Gates finds himself in his house where different rooms represent different aspects of his life. From his mama stressing in the kitchen to his homies playing cards in a side room, KG’s crib offers little sanctuary from his reality.

In another side of town EARTHGANG get their sci-fi on and mash-up elements of Men In Black and Night at the Museum much to the amusement of a young student left behind by his group in the clip to “Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jusblow600, Steve Lacy, and more.

KEVIN GATES – “WALLS TALKING”

EARTHGANG – “UP”

JUSBLOW600 – “SNITCHK 2X”

SABRINA CLAUDIO FT. ZAYN – “RUMORS”

STEVE LACY – “PLAYGROUND”

SEDDY HENDRIX – “DEAD HOMIES”

Kevin Gates “Walls Talking,” EARTHGANG “Up” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

