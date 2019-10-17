Zoë Kravitz has been serving up cool girl slayage for years now, but you would be surprised to know that the “Big Little Lies” star has struggled with defining her look. While it can be hard to believe that the YSL ambassador is just coming into her own on the beauty front, this once again proves that celebs are just like us!

In a recent interview with Refinery29, the actress revealed that just like many young Black woman, she has had her reservations about her natural hair.

“The struggle’s always been real for me and my hair,” she tells the publication.” The options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture. I really prefer my hair being natural.

While natural hair can be a huge deal for many young Black women who has experienced push back from society about their coily texture, Zoe shares that beauty lane as a whole has been a bit of a personal transformation.

“The same goes for makeup, too,” she’s continues. “It shouldn’t be something you use to cover up. And I feel like YSL Beauty isn’t asking me to cover myself up or be something I’m not. Makeup should highlight your individuality.”

We have to admit, this is refreshing to hear. In the current Instagram-era where many people believe in Facetune and heavy makeup, perfection can be an unrealistic goal in beauty. It’s nice to see a celeb get real and honest about the constructs of the beauty world.

As the star goes through a timeline of her looks through her interview, we see how she gradually experimented with her look to find her niche and transformed into a beauty icon before our eyes. From little to no makeup to edgy looks and ultimately graduating to safe and classy beauty moments, Zoe is truly unpredictable and we can’t get enough.

Zoë Kravitz Gets Candid About Her Beauty Evolution And Discusses Preferring Her Hair Natural was originally published on hellobeautiful.com