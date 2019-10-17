Nipsey’s Family Granted Custody Of 10-Year-Old Emani Asghedom

Since the passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, his family and the mother of his eldest child, Tanisha Foster, have been embroiled in a custody battle.
Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
While the family petitioned the court for guardianship, Foster wrote that she was opposed to the idea of her daughter living with her aunt, Nipsey’s sister.
“I strongly oppose both of the petitions filed by Samantha Alexandria Smith, Samiel Asghedom and Angelique Smith,” Foster says. “I am the mother of Emani Asghedom and there is no good reason my rights as her mother should be taken away from me, or otherwise reduced as her mother.”
Apparently, a judge didn’t agree.
SEE ALSO: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The Estate of Her & Nipsey Hussle’s Son
According to TMZ, Nipsey’s family was granted guardianship of 10-year-old Emani Asghedom. The family has called Foster unfit while she maintained that after Nipsey’s death, things became very difficult for her. She claimed that the family kicked her out of the apartment Nipsey paid for. She claimed the family tarnished the co-parenting relationship she and Nipsey had built over the years.
The court found that Nipsey’s family provided enough evidence to prove that Nipsey’s siblings Samantha Smith, Sam Asghedom and his mother Angelique Smith have been named Emani’s guardians.
Emani is expected to inherit half of Nipsey’s 2 million estate. The son he shares with Lauren London, 3-year-old Kross, will inherit the other half.
SEE ALSO: Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Honors Him At Her Graduation
Lauren was recently granted guardianship of the estate, meaning she will manage the money left to Kross.
Tanisha hasn’t spoken explicitly about the custody ruling, but she did share this image on her Instagram page.
PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service
PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service
1. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Snoop Dogg at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of LifeSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of LifeSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Parents Angelique Smith and Dawit AsghedomSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Parents Angelique Smith and Dawit AsghedomSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Nipsey Hussle's Brother Samuel AsghedomSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Stevie Wonder sings at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - InsideSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Marsha Ambrosius performs at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Anthony Hamilton at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. YG and DJ Mustard speak at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Pastor Shep Crawford speaks at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 15 of 15
This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).Follow @TheRSMS
Nipsey’s Family Granted Custody Of 10-Year-Old Emani Asghedom was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com