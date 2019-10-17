Megan Thee Stallion Openly Grieves Her Mom In Touching Instagram Post

In 2019 rapper Megan Thee Stallion has had nothing but monumental wins from top hits to a successful tour to the campaign of women empowerment through “Hot Girl Summer.” But the Houston based rapper suffered the biggest loss earlier this year when her momager Holly Thomas died from a cancerous brain tumor in March.

On Tuesday the rapper posted a loving tribute to her mom, a woman whom many of her successes would not have been possible.

“Damn I miss my mama, all we did was crack jokes all day she is the only person that could make me cry laughing,” she wrote. “I be feeling so lost without her but I try my best to keep my s–t on track how she would.”

In the video Megan teases her mom while she stands in a parking lot. From their interaction you can tell their relationship was loving and playful, even in the midst of conducting business.

In an interview with ESSENCE, Meg told the outlet that she credits her mother for her love of music and hip-hop.

“I knew I wanted to be a rapper when I was, like, 5,” Megan said. “My mom was a rapper. I would go to the studio with her, and that definitely showed me I can do this. I wanna do this. I remember my first time ever listening to rappers like Pimp C and Biggie, and being like, ‘All this would sound super cool if a girl was saying it,’ so I gotta go do this.”

In a separate interview with Durtty Daily a month after her mother’s death, she called her mom her Number 1 supporter. And while we all grieve differently, it seems that Meg has used her work ethic to elevate her success and in turn, it’s undeniable that her mom is proud and smiling down on her.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

