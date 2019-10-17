Nike Celebrates Opening Week of NBA Season, With New Colorways For Four Signature Styles

Opening week for the 2019-20 NBA season is right around the corner, and with its arrival means fresh kicks will be gracing the hardwood. Nike announced it will be releasing new colorways from four of its signature Nike Basketball silhouettes, the KYRIE 5, KD12, PG3, and Giannis Antetounkmpo’s Air Zoom Freak 1.

Up first is the KYRIE 5 Pineapple House and its latest edition to the uber-popular SpongeBob SquarePants collection. This version draws inspiration from Bikini Bottom’s most famous resident, SpongeBob’s pineapple home. The sneaker features a pineapple peel-inspired upper with the flytrap resembling the fruit’s leaf. They drop via the Nike SNKRS app on October 24

KD12 YouTube

Kevin Durant won’t be making his debut as a Brooklyn Net this season, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see his kicks on the court. His 12 signature shoe will be blessed in a colorway drawing inspiration from the video streaming platform YouTube. The video console symbols can be seen through the heel of the shoe. The Skip Ad copy lives on the rip-stop heel tag, and a co-branded name graphic graces the tongue. A search bar is printed on the insole of the shoe. The KD12 YouTube arrives via the SNKRS app on October 26.

PG3 NASA

Paul George’s signature sneaker and the NaASA is nothing new. The PG3 NASA is the second colorway based on the space exploration agency. NASA’s logo lives on the heel and on the sockliner for the second go-around. You can attempt to secure a pair of the PG3 NASA’s on October 23.

Air Zoom Freak 1 All Bros 2

Missed out on the first All Bros edition of the Zoom Freak 1? Don’t worry, Nike is dropping Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first signature in a second All Bros colorway. Instead of blue, this version features deep reds, fluorescent pinks with a speckled Swoosh. The sneaker drops October 27 on the SNKRS app, as well.

