Remember in 2017 when Eminem came out of his decade long hiatus to drop a drop a new album and share his thoughts about the state of the world? That same year, Marshal made headlines for dragging Donald Trump to filth at BET Hip Hop Awards, which made many fans glad that the real Slim Shady was back.

He rapped:

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his / I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against.”

Apparently, Trump was so shook by the hard lyrics that he allegedly sent the Secret Service to investigate Eminem. Let’s be real, Em is the only rapper to diss both George W. Bush and Donald Trump while they were still in office.

Fortunately, the “Stan” rapper has grown and evolved over the years. So much so that on his 2017 track “The Ringer”, he expressed his regrets about the Trump diss, rapping:

“If I could go back, I’d at least reword it / And say I empathize with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he’s deserted. I’m watchin’ my fan base shrink to thirds. And I was just trying to do the right thing, but word.”

But did you know that before Trump was head of state, and before Em was a reclusive hip hop icon, the two actually had a normal relationship. Trump gave an impassioned endorsement speech for Em at the 2004 Shady Convention which was organized by MTV to celebrate the rapper’s new satellite radio channel.

It sure is a far cry from how the Donald is feeling about Eminem these days. And too bad Marshal can’t actually run for President in 2020.

Oh, and Happy Birthday, Em.

Remember Eminem Was Endorsed By Donald Trump 15 Years Ago was originally published on globalgrind.com