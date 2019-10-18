Bradley Beal Makes It Official “I Love D.C. This Is Where I Want To Be”

You’d have that smile on your face too after signing a $72 Million Dollar extension at your dream job! After all of the speculation and rumors of why Bradley Beal hasn’t signed his new contract, he made it official Thursday afternoon and will now be a Wizard for the next four years!

With all of the talents and leadership Beal posses, many people were wondering why would he waste his talents here in D.C. He could excel to championship level if he went to the Lakers and they, along with the majority of the league, would go out of their way to add him on their roster. Brad shares with a small group of media after practice and after signing his new deal that he knew where he wanted to be, “I love D.C. This is where I’ve always wanted to be, and this is where I want to be for the rest of my career”.

Wizards GM, Tommy Shepard also spoke to the media on his excitement on getting everything confirmed and finalized. He knows that there have been a lot of changes this season and to have a consistent player like Beal wants to stay, makes the organization rest a little easier. With all of the movement of all-star players throughout these past few years and especially this summer, Shepard comments on the relief of having beal right back at home, “I think this does show the rest of the league that this is a great place because the players that could leave, didn’t. They stayed here. That’s a big motivator for us”.

Brad will possibly be without his right-hand man, John Wall for the entire 2019-2020 season, but possibly not. While healing, John will be on the bench for these games but in a different role. He will assist the team as a coach. This is a way for him to still be involved in the team’s decision making, learn from a different point of view and continue to build upon his leadership skills. Beal has been praised over the years for the leadership he has shown on this team and our community. “He’s a max player but he’s [also] a max person” Tommy Shepard shares. This year has been pretty much marked as a “low expectation” season but Beal has taken every moment to get these young guys ready, “It’s one thing for a coach to work with a player. When it’s a peer, that’s a two-time all-star, one of the best shooters… players hearing gets better when Bradley says something”, Shephard continues.

Bradley Beal will be the face of the franchise and is excited to play ball without the weight of an unsigned contact nagging at him. He shares a personal message to all the Wizards Fans…

So, it’s going to be fun to see how this season plays out. It looks like this guy is ready to take it all on. Are you down for the ride? Let’s GO!

