Towson University Student Accused of Rape Appears in Court

A Towson University student appeared in court Friday morning on charges he raped a fellow student last month.

Police said Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo began making sexual advances toward the woman while they were watching a movie. He continued even after the woman told him to stop. He reportedly held the victim down before raping and physically hurting her.

Igwilo’s defense attorneys said the encounter was consensual until the victim saw him recording it on his cell phone.
The 20-year-old is facing numerous charges including first-degree rape and false imprisonment.

