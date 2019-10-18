A Towson University student appeared in court Friday morning on charges he raped a fellow student last month.

Police said Onyekachukwu Chukwuebuk Igwilo began making sexual advances toward the woman while they were watching a movie. He continued even after the woman told him to stop. He reportedly held the victim down before raping and physically hurting her.

A 20-year-old Towson University student will appear in court Friday morning on charges he raped a fellow student last month https://t.co/IYEijTTCpr — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) October 18, 2019

Igwilo’s defense attorneys said the encounter was consensual until the victim saw him recording it on his cell phone.

The 20-year-old is facing numerous charges including first-degree rape and false imprisonment.

See Also: Baltimore County Police Investigating Rape in Towson

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Towson University Student Accused of Rape Appears in Court was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: