Former Maryland State Delegate Tawanna Gaines pleaded guilty Thursday to fraud.

According to the Justice Department, Gaines spent more than $22,000 from her campaign on personal expenses such as hair styling, dental work, a pool at her home and an Amazon Prime membership.

The 67-year-old Democrat from Prince George’s County resigned earlier this month. She’s facing up to 20 years in prison.

Gaines has also been order to pay $22,565.03 in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 3.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: President Trump Tweets About Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Death

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Former Maryland State Delegate Pleads Guilty to Fraud was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com