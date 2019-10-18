CLOSE
Former Maryland State Delegate Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Former Maryland lawmaker Tawanna P. Gaines Pleads Guilty To Wire fraud .

Former Maryland State Delegate Tawanna Gaines pleaded guilty Thursday to fraud.

According to the Justice Department, Gaines spent more than $22,000 from her campaign on personal expenses such as hair styling, dental work, a pool at her home and an Amazon Prime membership.

The 67-year-old Democrat from Prince George’s County resigned earlier this month. She’s facing up to 20 years in prison.

Gaines has also been order to pay $22,565.03 in restitution. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 3.

