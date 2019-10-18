Redskins JP Finlay With Kevin Sheehan: We Could See Dwayne Haskins Start Against The Bills Or Jets

CLOSE
Redskins Insider JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington joins Kevin Sheehan to preview the 49ers-Redskins game on Sunday & more! JP tells us if he expect the 49er fan to take over FedEx Field. Also, is the game plan for the Redskins to run the ball heavily like they did last week? Then when will we see Dwayne Haskins? Plus, a Trent Williams update…

