Redskins Insider JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington joins Kevin Sheehan to preview the 49ers-Redskins game on Sunday & more! JP tells us if he expect the 49er fan to take over FedEx Field. Also, is the game plan for the Redskins to run the ball heavily like they did last week? Then when will we see Dwayne Haskins? Plus, a Trent Williams update…

Redskins JP Finlay With Kevin Sheehan: We Could See Dwayne Haskins Start Against The Bills Or Jets was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: