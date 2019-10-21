Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram!

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is no stranger to breaking the Internet, but on Sunday afternoon she got her followers hyped when she posted a pic of her getting her workout on.

Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings and with a medicine ball over her head while in a lunge, the 55-year-old showed off her weekend fitness routine.

And trust, we’re here for it all!

“It doesn’t always feel good in the moment. But after the fact, I’m always glad I hit the gym. How did you all take care of yourself on this #SelfCareSunday? ,” the mother of two wrote on IG.

Peep her abs y’all!

Within a few hours, the post has garnered almost 1 million likes with folks leaving positive comments including:

“Well obviously now we’re ALL going to work out. Our Queen has spoken .”

“GET IT, MICHELLE!”

“Queeeen ”

We all know that our #ForeverFLOTUS loves her workouts. In her 2018 memoir Becoming, she wrote that sculpts her signature biceps at Solidcore, a fitness boutique chain in Washington D.C.

Whether it’s Solidcore or plain ole weights, Mrs. O is inspiring us to hit the gym STAT!

RELATED NEWS:

What’s Fall’s Best Accessory? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Journal

Slay! Michelle Obama Gave Us Life In This Baby Pink Suit

Mo’Nique Gets Teary-Eyed Over Meeting Major Fitness Goal: ‘Just Don’t Quit On You’

Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet 22 photos Launch gallery Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet 1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica Parker Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Source:Getty 4 of 22 5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6 Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. Michelle Obama Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. Michelle Obama Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. Michelle Obama visits UK Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. Michelle Obama visits UK Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie Jarrett Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community Center Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York City Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York City Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATION Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North London Source:Getty 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama's $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet Michelle Obama strut on stage at the Barclays Center in a pair of sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots that cost $3,900 and left shoe connoisseur/ moderator Sarah Jessica Parker with her jaw agape. The former FLOTUS hit the promo trail earlier this year to promote her, now, best-selling book Becoming and quickly shot to the top of our favorite fashion moments of 2018 list with her stylish ensembles as she trekked around the world. But nothing tops her final tour look than this canary yellow dress and boots from Balenciaga's spring/summer 2018 collection. https://twitter.com/The_A_Prentice/status/1075808068082950144 Aside from giving us countless gems about what to expect from a man, personal growth and self-reflection, she's become our fashion queen wearing items straight off the runway. Becoming sold over 700,000 copies on the day it was released and shot to the top of best-selling book list with over 3 million copies sold on all platforms. Keep scrolling to see more looks from Michelle Obama on her Becoming book tour.

Werk! Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com