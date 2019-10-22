Skylar Diggins Stands Up Against WNBA on their Pregnancy Rules…

The topic this morning was definitely HOT! Angie brings a story on Skylar Diggins, WNBA superstar, and her recent pregnancy. Can you believe that within this women’s league the players get paid half of their salary if they become pregnant?! Skylar Diggins revealed that she played pregnant all season in 2018 to avoid that pay cut! Now she fighting to get this changed and with a women commissioner of the league, hopefully changes will arrive soon. Angie gives more details and The Morning Hustle crew doesn’t hold back their thoughts on this…

