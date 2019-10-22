Catonsville Man Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation of Children

Bilal Mohammad Siddiqui has pleaded guilty to federal charges of sexual exploitation of children and cyberstalking.

Authorities said between April 2017 and August 2018, 22-year-old Siddiqui used the Internet chat sites including Snapchat, Kik and LiveMe to coerce at least 6 girls ages 8 to 14 into sending him explicit images and videos of themselves.

He also attempted to sexually extort one of them, a sixth grader. When she refused to send him more explicit images, he sent images she had already sent him to her classmates and friends.

He faces between 15 and 30 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 24, 2020.

Source: CBS Baltimore

