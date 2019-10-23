Councilman Kenyan McDuffie Talks Hearing on Go Go Official Music of D.C.

As the Don’t Mute D.C. movement caught momentum after local residents tried to silence a historic black landmark in D.C. the movement to keep gogo alive has been as strong as ever. The movement has garnered support throughout the DMV area. D.C. councilmen Kenyan McDuffie has made it his mission to keep the legacy of GOGO music alive in the district. He introduced the Go-Go official music of the DC designation Act of 2019. His goal is to make Go-Go music the official music of the nation’s capital. He checked into the Quick Silva Show to talk about a series of hearings taking place on October 30th, where people can come out and testify on behalf of go-go music to try to get this act passed.

According to his website here’s how you can do your part in support of go-go music:

Those who wish to testify are asked to email the Committee of the Whole at cow@dccouncil.us, or call Evan Cash at (202) 724-7002, and to provide your name, address, telephone number, organizational affiliation and title (if any) by close of business Monday, October 28, 2019. Persons wishing to testify are encouraged, but not required, to submit 15 copies of written testimony. If submitted by the close of business on October 28, 2019 the testimony will be distributed to Councilmembers before the hearing. Witnesses should limit their testimony to four minutes; less time will be allowed if there are a large number of witnesses. Copies of the legislation can be obtained through the Legislative Services Division of the Secretary of the Council’s office or on http://lims.dccouncil.us. Hearing materials, including a draft witness list, can be accessed at http://www.chairmanmendelson.com/circulation, 24 hours in advance of the hearing.

If you are unable to testify at the hearing, written statements are encouraged and will be made a part of the official record. Written statements should be submitted to the Committee of the Whole, Council of the District of Columbia, Suite 410 of the John A. Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Washington, D.C. 20004. The record will close at 5:00 p.m. on November 13, 2019.”

