Our White House correspondent, Geoff Bennett calls in to break down the headlines in the news right now. He fills us in on what’s really happening with Trump’s impeachment process and how soon we’ll really know the truth about what he’s been hiding. Geoff also gives details on the upcoming burial of the late, great Congressman Elijah Cummings. Get all of this plus more, including whether or not Geoff will be adding a durag to his wardrobe on MSNBC?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: