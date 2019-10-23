Dominic Toretto’s family just got bigger. Clearly, bit by the acting bug and fresh off her big-screen debut in Hustlers, Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9. She will reportedly have a small role in the film, but she will be apart of one of the biggest movie franchises in the world. Fast & Furious OG and Producer, Vin Diesel, let the cat out of the bag confirming the news via his Instagram account.

In the Instagram post, Diesel and Cardi spoke from the U.K set of the astounding 9th film in the franchise with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announcing alongside her co-star:

“I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

Justin Lin is returning to direct the film, which will see the return of Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Charlize Theron. Cardi joins John Cena as the newest additions of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Noticeably missing are Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham, much to the joy of Tyrese more than likely. The two stars are probably taking a break after starring in their successful spinoff film, Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw, which also starred Idris Elba. For those who need a quick refresher, Gibson was not here for spinoff film because it delayed the filming of Fast & Furious 9. His dismay for The Rock getting his own movie was publicly known when he shared a misleading article and posting and deleting shady comments.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson also had a small feud with the former wrestler calling a nameless costar (Diesel) a “candy ass.” That “beef” reportedly came to an end with Vin Diesel with the actor hinting at an on-screen reunion with The Rock.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Owwwwwww: Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Joining La Familia In ‘Fast & Furious 9’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

